From georgia boot
Georgia Boot 6 Wedge Boot
Advertisement
The 6 Wedge Boot makes sure you've got the right amount of durability, flexibility, and comfort to get through your day. Style number: G6152. Gold coast barracuda SPR leather upper resists caustic alkali, sulfuric acid, calcium hydroxide, potassium phosphate, caustic potash, and other barnyard acids. And it is also pasture-proof. Soft toe work boot for a more lighter weight design and better flexibility. Leather lining for added comfort. Nylon back pull loop. Flex notched quarters. Goodyear welt construction for additional durability and strength. Covered cushion insole for added comfort and underfoot support. Proprietary oil resistant polyurethane wedge outsole. Slip Resistance meets ASTM F1677-05, Mark II standard. Abrasion Resistance meets ASTM D1630-06 R2012. Rubber Property - Effect of Liquids, Chemical Resistance meets ASTM D471-12a. Melt Point meets ASTM D276-12. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 11 oz Shaft: 6 in Product measurements were taken using size 10, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.