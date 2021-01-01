6-Tiers Bookshelf Free Standing Wood Bookcase For Home Office

The wood bookcase is designed with S-shape and open cubes in concise stylish concept.It would definitely be a nice addition for your living room, bedroom, office, hallway, corridor, wall corner, kitchen and so on. Brings you chic aesthetic feeling and more storage space. It's such a practical storage shelf as well as an attractive decoration to your house?display normal stuff like books, CDs, magazines, photo frames, potted plants but also some of your precious trophies, awards, souvenirs. Imagining that you place this free-standing shelf against wall with all your loving stuff, you will be surprised that it is such a good storage cabinet as well as an attractive decoration to you house. You will surely get many compliments from this bookshelf. Size: (4 Shelves) 50.2" H x 24" W x 9.4" D