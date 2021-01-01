From unho
6 Tier Wood Plant Stand Triangular Shelf Flower Pot Storage Rack Holder Garden,A-Frame 6 Tiered Wood Plant Stand Holder Flower Pot Display Shelving.
Advertisement
Carbonized Pine Wood: The flower pot stand is made of carbonized pine wood which features the characteristics of high hardness, durability and strong stability. Undergone 300? high temperature carbonization, no harmful substances, anti-deformation, weather resistant. unho is a professional brand of all sorts of plants stand, our products are well received. Easy-Moving Wheels: We added high quality 4x 360 degree rolling wheels with lockable design that is convenient to move around for cleaning. And you can easily remove it to outdoor or indoor, garden, patio, greenhouse, etc, saves your time and energy to move flower pots in heavy rain days. Besides, these wheels can be detached, you can choose have them or not. Kid-Friendly Design: The wood flower shelf surface, edges are even and smooth because it undergone professional polishing to prevent accidentally bumps. Kids can appreciate or learn how to water or plant with adults that will be a harmonious picture!