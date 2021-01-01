Recaceik 6-Tier Bookshelf, Modern Freestanding Bookcase, Multifunctional Wooden Storage Display Stand Decorative S-Shaped Z-Shelf for Living Room, Home Office, Bedroom, White

Sturdy & Durable Craftsmanship - 6-Tier Bookshelf: The bookcase is made of high-quality particleboard and is equipped with tilting prevention devices that keep the book shelf tightly on the floor and won't wobble due to heavy bearing weight. The surface is waterproof and scratch-resistant. The reliable partitions create a sense of sturdiness for heavy items, making it more strong and durable for long-term use. Our book shelf is also very easy to clean and maintain with its material and smooth surface. Use this stylish furniture piece anywhere to upgrade your home’s décor Modern Stylish Design - 6-Tier Bookshelf: The wood bookcase is designed with S -shape and open cubes in concise stylish concept. Get a fresh new look with this mid-century modern bookshelf fit to turn heads in any room of your home and brings you chic aesthetic feeling and more storage space. The zigzag effect creates 6 levels of fixed shelving with a touch of modern flair. The bookcase is such a practical storage shelf as well as an attractive decoration to your house. Multi-Function - 6-Tier Bookshelf: Our 6 tier tall bookshelf is not only can be bookcases to store books, decoration and toiletries but also a pergola if you want to plant some flowers. This narrow bookshelf combines art design with multi-function can make your life more exquisite and convenient. The 6-tier corner shelf is elaborately crafted which is perfect to the compact space such as kitchen, study, living room, bedroom, office, hallway, corridor, wall corner and so on. Compact & Careful Design - 6-Tier Bookshelf: The lightweight design is convenient for you to move. Compact and slim design is suitable for small living space. Maximum bearing weight per floor is 22 pounds. Significant height means you have over 5.7 feet of beautiful display space, creating maximum storage while not taking up too much width in your space. This simple, modern and functional design will match your surroundings, furniture, and style seamlessly. Easy to Install & Clean - 6-Tier Bookshelf: Comes with an installation manual, simple structure and classic design make it convenient for you to install. This bookcase is easy to assemble and beautiful to behold. The unit can be used alone or in multiples to create a storage system.