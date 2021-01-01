From cheerwing
Cheerwing 6-Tier Ajustable Bookshelf, Reversible Wood Storage Rotating Bookcase for Home Office, Black Oak
Features: 1. Adjustable & Reversible Shelf: The bookshelf can be rotated through the middle column by up to 90°-270°. You can adjust it to any angle. Reversible design meets different needs of assemble, whether left or right side. 2. Sturdy & Safe: Made of solid P2 grade eco-friendly particle board, each shelf of the bookcase can hold up to 50lbs. Durable steel frame strengthes the bookcases'stability, thickened powder coating will prevent rusting. Adjustable leg-pads to adapt the shelf to various uneven floors. 3. 6 Tier Multifunctional Bookshelf: With 6 fixed shelves design, this large display shelf can maximize the vertical storage space while keep your daily essentials in organize. One side with different distance between boards, provide a wide storage space. 4. Ideal Storage & Display Solution: The 6 shelf bookcase provide ample storage space and can house any book, kitchen items, family photo. It also can be served as display rack for show your precious porcelain sets, the finest glassware, and the unique collection. 5. Suitable Room: Living room,study room,bedroom,bathroom,balcony,kitchen,entertainment center,office etc. 6. Easy to Install: You will enjoy the hassle-free installation of this bookshelf with the complete hardware set and step-by-step detailed instruction. Specifications: Color: Black Oak, White Material: P2 grade particle board, Steel Item Dimensions: 51.2"x13.78"x67.4"(LxWxH) Package Size: 17"x41"x6" (LxWxH) Shipping Weight: 68lbs Package Includes: 1x Bookshelf 2x Hooks 1x Manual