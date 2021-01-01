TaoTronics 6-Quart Slow Cooker, Programmable Slow Cooker, with Digital Countdown Timer, Delay Start, LCD Display, for Family Dinner, Batch Cooking

Family-Sized Slow Cooker: Designed with a 6-quart large capacity for serving 8 people or batch cooking without taking up much space on your kitchen countertop 3 Heat Settings: Choose from High, Low, and Warm modes to meet a variety of cooking needs and recipes, it will automatically switch to Warm mode when cooking time is up to keep the food at the proper temperature without overcooking Customizable Cooking Time: Digital timer allows you to set the cooking time from 30 minutes to 24 hours; you can set the delay-start timer between 30 minutes to 10 hours Great Heating Performance: The LockLid sealing lid tightly clips on the inner pot to reduce heat loss and prevent mess and spills, also the nonstick ceramic inner pot offers even heating for better results Easy Cleaning & Maintenance: Built with a stainless steel housing that is easy to clean after use, and the non-stick ceramic inner pot makes cleaning a breeze