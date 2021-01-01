6 Pieces Outdoor Sectional Sofa With Cushion

This elegant outdoor cast aluminum sofa set will provide a comfortable relaxing space for your outdoor life. This 6-piece modern outdoor sofa set includes: 2 corner sofas, 2 armless sofas, and 2 ottomans. Each part can be freely combined. The sofa is fixed with clips to prevent it from shifting, and the plastic cushion with non-slip cushion prevents the cushion from shifting on the cushion, making it more convenient to use.This outdoor furniture is made of aluminum metal frame and soft cushions, which is very suitable for family gatherings. This 6-piece cast aluminum set with seat cushion has simple lines, easy-to-match colors, good quality, and affordable prices. It is your ideal choice.