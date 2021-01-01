COXBRIGHT 6 Pieces Outdoor PE Rattan Sofa, Conversation Set, Sectional Sofa Set

Do you want to relax and enjoy some time outside? Do you want to feel relaxed while eating lunch, reading a book or taking a nap? Our 6-Piece Rattan Sofa Set will bring you the most comfortable casual experience! The sectional furniture set will provide stylish and comfortable lounging to have a conversation with your family or friends. The solid structure frame ensures the stability, and the PE rattan has super weather resistance. The thickened cushion for leaning, which can be easily removed and cleaned, provides you with the greatest degree of comfort. Combination sofa can be disassembled freely according to the demand and merge, which brings great convenience for you. Simple and stylish exterior is ideal for patio, lawn, poolside, living room or garden.