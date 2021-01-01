6-Piece Wooden Kitchen Dining Set Rectangular Dining Table Set With 4 Chair And 1 Bench

Feast your eyes on how beautiful simplicity can be. This dining room 6 Piece Dining Set wonderfully clean-lined profile , burnished finish loaded with tonal variation and rustically refined character. Featuring an fabulous table, four chairs, and a bench, this product has everything you need to pull up to a meal in style. This set is crafted from a blend of manufactured and solid wood, while the chairs and bench feature a beige/gray fabric upholstery for a soft touch. X-shaped accents on the seatbacks add a rustic-inspired look perfect for a modern family. Color: Gray