Modern Threads 6 Piece Textured Comforter Set, Microfiber, Floral Ridge, Queen

Features: Set Includes: 1 comforter, 2 shams, 3 decorative pillowsMaterial: 100% Microfiber PolyesterPattern: Solid, TexturedCare Instruction: Machine washable and dryer safe. Recommended - Machine wash gentle cycle with cold water. Sun dry or low tumble dry.Size: Queen, King Queen Dimensions: 1 Comforter is 90 inches wide x 90 inches long 2 Pillow Shams are 20 inches wide x 26 inches long 1 Decorative Pillow - 18 inches x 12 inches 1 Decorative Pillow ? 18 inches x 18 inches 1 Decorative Pillow ? 16 inches x 16 inches King Dimensions: 1 Comforter is 104 inches wide x 90 inches long 2 Pillow Shams are 20 inches wide x 36 inches long 1 Decorative Pillow ? 18 inches x 12 inches 1 Decorative Pillow ? 18 inches x 18 inches 1 Decorative Pillow ? 16 inches x 16 inches