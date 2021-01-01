6 Piece Raymore Red/Gold/Black Metal Table Vase Set

Complete the look of your room decor with this brass roman vase that comes in a set of six. Being handcrafted and hand-forged by a craftsman gives each piece of decor an individual and distinct look. Constructed of genuine brass, allows elegant and bold vibes to shine, enhancing the look of your decor. Brass decorations can be versatile because of their shimmer, allowing them to be displayed as decorative objects on shelves and table-tops. It can be used as a flower vase or candleholder over your mantle.