From prolounger
ProLounger 6-Piece Black Microfiber Curved Power Reclining Sectional Sofa with Storage Consoles
Advertisement
Update your home with this comfortable ProLounger modular sectional that sports pillow top arms and is covered in a durable microfiber fabric. The six piece sectional recliner includes a left and right reclining arm seat, an armless center reclining seat, a corner wedge seat and two center consoles that secure together through a button and slot connection on the frames so they will not slip apart. Each arm features an easy to open and reach "car door lever", cup holder and deep well storage while the middle seat has a concealed parachute release cord to recline. Each center console has 2 cup holders, deep well storage, 2 USB ports and 2 standard outlets allowing you to keep things conveniently close at hand but out of sight as well as to charge your electronic devices. This comfortable sectional is perfect for long-term sitting, TV viewing and relaxed reclining in theater, media and living rooms. Modular capabilities allow for different seating configurations. Corner wedge does not recline but is a comfortable spot to curl up and relax. Covered in durable, easy clean, stain resistant 100% polyester microfiber fabric. UL approved power cords are included to plug in each center console. Ships in seven (7) boxes. Easy connect no tool assembly, simply slide and click together in less than 45 minutes with included instructions. Imported, color may vary. Color: Black.