From rosalind wheeler
6 Piece Dining Set
This Rectangular dining table set gives 4 wooden dining chairs, 1 dining table and 1 fabulous dining bench which can fully accommodate your family. Offer a touch of elegance to your dining area with our wooden dining table set. The rectangular table is made of high quality MDF veneer pine while the decorated wooden strips at the edges of both chairs and tabletop help to enhance the solid, traditional feel. This dining set frame and legs are crafted of premium quality rubber real wood to provide fantastic durability and stability. These dining chairs and bench can bring you fantastic relaxing experience because they feature an “X”-shaped curved backrest, burlap cushions and cone-shaped legs. This dining set provide maximum comfort and relaxation for your back. Color: Dark Gray, Bench Color: Gray, Chair Color: Gray