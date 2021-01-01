6 Pcs Fall Decorative Balls For Bowls Green Moss Decorative Ball Sunflower Balls Rattan Wicker Balls Orb Grapevine Ball, Home Decor Vase Fillers For C

Color:Yellow, Dark Blue, Light Blue6 Pieces wicker rattan balls, diameter 3.0 inch, mixed 3 colorMaterial:The rattan balls made of the woven rattan wood, these durable and lightweight wicker decorative balls add a more natural feel to your decoration.Craft project:Good choice for any kind of craft diy projects and home decorations, use these rattan balls to decorate flower arrangements, furnishing articles decoration.Adorable accessories:The bowl filler balls are clean, odor-free and well-made with no loose pieces, no rough edges or chips.Specification:Material: woven rattan woodDimension: 3.0 x 3.0 x 3.0 inchesDiameter: 3 inch/ 7.62 cmColor: as shownQuantity: each color has 2 pieces, total 6 piecesPackage includes:6 x Wicker rattan balls