From kirkland's
Gray 6-pc. Waffle Cotton Bath Towel Set
This Gray 6-pc. Waffle Cotton Bath Towel Set features the perfect casual look for a guest bathroom. Its lightweight design dries quickly but still feels soft and looks great. Set contains two (2) bath towels, two (2) hand towels, and four (4) wash cloths Bath towels measure 54L x 28W in. each Hand towels measure 26L x 16W in. each Wash cloths measure 12L x 12W in. each Crafted of 100% cotton Jacquard cotton, waffle-weave design design Solid gray hue Features a velour dobby cuff Lightweight for quick drying Care: Machine wash cold in gentle cycle. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low and do not iron. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.