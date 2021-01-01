From grayson lane
Grayson Lane 6-Light White Farmhouse Chandelier | 35480
Charming pendant lighting with vintage and Farmhouse style, this large white metal chandelier features light natural wood beads in a dripping silhouette, a 6 light candelabra, and metal hanging chain and canopy. The white iron body and candelabra have heavy distressing with decorative rust throughout, juxtaposed by the natural light brown wood beads. This decorative light has soft simplicity coupled with bold shapes and antique finishes, making for stunning entryway or dining room accent lighting.