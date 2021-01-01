6-Light Candle Style Empire Chandelier
Description
Features:Number of lights: 6Finish: Antique silver/RustFixture Design: Candle StyleFixture Shape: EmpireNumber of Lights: 6Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: UpFinish: Antiqued silver/RustStyle: IndustrialSecondary/Accent Material: YesSecondary Material: Shade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: Metal;WoodGlass Type: Fabric Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Type: Crystal Color: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Required: NoSloped Ceiling Adapter Included: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: CandleRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraDimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 25Transformer: Product Care: Wipe with soft dry clothCountry of Origin: IndiaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePower Source: Plug-inSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsHandmade: YesHandmade Material: Handmade Decorative AccentsDesigner: Designer Type: Hanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Modern FarmhouseMetal Type: IronWood Type: Craftsmanship Type: HandcraftedCable / Wiring: Standard Plastic CordQuality Score: 0.15Made to Order: YesCompatible Downrod Part Number: Remote Control Included: NoStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: FIRA Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoETL Listed: TAA Compliant: cETL Listed: NoISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 9000 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: NoPEFC Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: ITTO Compliant: SGS NA Listed Mark: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: N/AUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsUL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: USDA BioBased Product: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainabil