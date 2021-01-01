From astoria grand
6 – Light Candle Style Classic Chandelier
Advertisement
The Six curved light arms extend gracefully, and the end of the light arm features a classic candle holder design. The overall matte black finish perfectly interprets the low-key luxury. Simple lines can't bury the brilliance of this chandelier. When you look at it from a distance, it looks like a black Datura flower blooming in the air, which will make your space full of romance and elegance. The pristine design meets with a distinct aged iron finish for a touch of country flair is perfect for your foyer, entry hall, living and bedrooms as well as dining and kitchen.