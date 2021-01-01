Stonebriar Collection 23.6 in. Worn Blue and White Coastal Wall Hanging Clock

Add a bit of rustic elegance to your home decor with a Stonebriar 23.6 in. coastal wall hanging clock. This unique clock features a coastal inspired design with a worn blue and white printed clock face giving that vintage seaside cottage feel. It is the perfect addition for the kitchen, living room, bedroom, or any room in your home. Clock is lightweight and comes with attached keyhole hanger for easy installation right out of the box. Buy your Stonebriar coastal worn wood wall clock today and create an instant classic in your home decor.