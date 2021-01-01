Walk on Me Brown 6 ft. x 9 ft. Solid Super Soft Faux Fur Area Rug

Soft, Plush Comfort You Can Depend on. Hypoallergenic, Walk on Me Rugs are knitted in the traditional manner using only faux fur. Each rug is made using high-quality materials, never unraveling because they are machine knitted and not tufted. No animal fur is ever used. For easy care, you can machine wash in cold water, but since the dirt simply sits on the surface, all they need is a good shaking. With the Integrated Latex Non-Slip Backing there is no need to spend money on a separate non-slip rug pad. Pull a room's decor together with an elegant, inviting look. Regardless of whether you're trying to provide a safe cradled space for little ones or add an elegant touch to your living room, bedroom, office or den, you can relish the finer things in life. Color: Brown.