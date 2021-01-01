Northlight 6 ft. x 42 in. Pre-Lit Mixed Classic Pine Medium Artificial Christmas Tree with Warm Clear LED Lights

This gorgeous tree is sure to make your holiday season merry and bright. Its clear lights are sure to light up not only the branches of this tree but also your home decor. Your family and friends will be delighted to see this durable and timeless addition to your holiday decor. Product Features: Pre-lit with 250 warm clear LED lights. Warm clear also known as warm white has a natural warm glow similar to candlelight. Bulb size: concave wide angle. 890 tips. 2 in. W branch tips. 30 in. green lead cord. Medium profile tree. Additional Product Features: If 1 bulb burns out the rest will stay lit. LED lights use 90% less energy. Durable non-glass bulbs. Cool to the touch. Hinged branch construction. UL certified and approved for indoor use. 4-piece easy assembly (including stand). Comes with a free green metal tree stand. Dimensions: 6 ft. H (from the base of the stand to the top of the tree). 42 in. base diameter (at the widest point). Material(s): PVC/wire/metal/plastic bulbs.