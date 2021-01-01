Inspired by the cosmopolitan Art Deco hotels in the heart of Miami Beach, this runway-ready market umbrella is absolutely fashion-fabulous. Its chic gray and white stripes bring timeless style, and crisp clean lines and rectangular canopy make it contemporary open-air couture. Full Dimensions: 118.1-in x 78.7-in x 106.3-in (Open), 73.2-in x 6.1-in x 6.1-in (Closed). Mechanism: Auto Tilt Crank. Item Weight: 20.5 lbs. Construction: Metal and 100% Polyester. Assembly Required. Store outdoor furniture indoors or cover well when not in use. 30 Day Limited Warranty. Safavieh 6.6-ft Gray/White Crank Garden Patio Umbrella Polyester | PAT8304D