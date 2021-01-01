Haunted Hill Farm 3.6-ft. Animatronic Floating Witch, Indoor/Outdoor Halloween Decoration, Blue LED Eyes, Poseable

Be afraid. Be very afraid of Haunted Hill Farm’s curses and cauldrons collection. This floating witch will scare children and adults alike with her haggish face and bony fingers. When touched, she comes alive, seemingly floating up and down from the ceiling and laughing maniacally with spooky sounds in the background. She is exactly what you'd picture when thinking of a spooky witch and manages to be even more unsettling in person.Hanging Prop: 3.6 ft. hanging witch is perfect for your indoor or (covered) outdoor decor. Display your decoration in a variety of different and spooky ways at your next party.Animated Prop: Blue LED lights illuminate her spooky eyes.Touch Activated: Moves up and down when activated while sounds include maniacal laughing and spooky music.Lightweight: Easy to move to anywhere you want to spread some festive spirit. Place her on the porch, in the hallway or in your own haunted house installation.3.6-ft. floating witch for indoor and covered outdoor displayThis witch is touch activated - sounds include maniacal laughing with spooky musicWearing long black cloak, pointy witch hat, and curly toed bootsBlue LED lights illuminate her spooky eyesMoves up and down when activatedLightweight and easy to moveBattery-operated for convenient placement located on the back if her head (3 AAA batteries not included)Place her on the porch, in the hallway or in your own haunted house installationPerfectly festive Halloween decorQuick and easy assembly and installationFabric: Polyester, Latex, and Polypropylene1-Year limited warranty