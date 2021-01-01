From the holiday aisle
6 Foot Inflatable Outdoor Halloween Yard Decorations
Advertisement
Description:Material:polyesteColor:As the picture showQuantity:1 inflatable fan + 1 adapter + 2 LED lights + 2 ground plugs + 2 pull cordsFeatures:1. Premium inflatable decorations: Christmas inflatable Santa Claus makes your house/yard/garden unique and lovely at Christmas! Absolutely wonderful decorative gift for kids.2. Fast inflation and easy deflation: equipped with powerful waterproof built-in fan and wire, just plug in the power supply, the inflatable air model can be automatically inflated in just 1 minute. Unplugged, the inflated Santa ornament can also be deflated easily. Easy to store and save space when deflated.3. Built-in LED lights: 2 built-in super bright LED lights make this snowman more interesting to watch at night and the yard will be filled with lights and Christmas atmosphere.4. Securely fastened to the ground. Made of high quality polyester, weather and fade resistant. Comes with 2 stakes and 2 rope tethers for quick and easy set up, and comes with a fixed sandbag to allow it to stand without support. For outdoor use, it stays stable in the wind and works well in rainy or snowy weather.5. Perfect inflatable Christmas outdoor patio garden decorations: bring your family and friends a stronger Halloween or Christmas holiday atmosphere.