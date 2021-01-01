From nearly natural
Nearly Natural 6’ Fiddle Leaf Fig Artificial Slate Planter Silk Trees, Green
Welcome a sense of the natural world indoors with this artificial Fiddle leaf fig tree consisting of realistic leaves Boasting naturally occurring details. Reaching 6’ high from a slate planter accented with river rocks. Shop with confidence knowing our floral and plant collections... "Looks so real, they're Nearly Natural!" Pioneers in our industry; Nearly Natural is the first artificial floral company to hire head Designers with years of experience in the live plant industry. We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry. Nature Overall product dimensions: 72 in. H x 26 in. W x 24 in. D; planter/vase dimensions: H: 16 in. W: 12 in. D: 12 in. Silk trees are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. Measurements are from the bottom of the pot/planter to the furthest extended leaf or branches on the tree. Width Dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched Dimension. No maintenance required; no watering. Looks full and fresh every day. Looks real to the naked eye. Provides Year round greenery. Comes with river rocks. Contained in a slate planter.