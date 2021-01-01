From the holiday aisle
6' White Artificial Christmas Tree with 150 Clear/White Lights
Features:Holiday décorTree Family: Laser treeTree Type: ArtificialTip Material: Tip Material Details: Branch Construction: HingedNumber of Assembly Sections: Assembly Special Features: Pre Fluffed: NoBranch Tip Count: 1262Tree Durability: Tree Frame Material: Storage Bag Included: NoNeedle Color: WhiteShape: SlenderBranch Features: Does Not ApplyFoliage Lushness: SparseLights Included: YesBulb Type: LEDPower Source: Electric Plug-InLight Color: Clear/White LightsLight Tone: Warm LightsLight Functions: Steady/ConstantLight Controller Type: Light Count: 150Stay-Lit Bulbs: YesTree Topper Outlet Included: Batteries Included: Battery Type: Number of Batteries Needed: Lead Cord Length: 72Extra Bulbs/Fuses Included: YesBulb Shape: Bulb Base: Wattage: Stand Included: YesStand Type: Stand Height: Stand Bottom Width: Stand Finish: Stand Material: Stand Compatibility: Decorations Included: NoPre-Attached Decorations: Decoration Type: Greenery Set: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyProduct Care: Dust with a dry clothHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasCountry of Origin: ChinaSeason: WinterNon-Toxic: YesTrending Tree: Trending Tree: Spefications:ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: UL Listed: WEEE Recycling Required: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: cUL Listed: CE Certified: ETL Listed: PEFC Certified: Energy Star Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Tree Height (Including Stand): 72Tree Base Diameter - Side to Side: 26Tree Base Depth - Front to Back: 26Tree Trunk Diameter: 1Overall Product Weight: 10Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesAdditional Tools Required: Warranty: