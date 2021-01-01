From unique loom
2' x 6' Red and Ivory Floral Border Rectangular Rug Runner
From the Revival Collection, a vintage style is reborn with this beautiful rug runner. It displays a perfect combination of floral and tribal designs on a bold contemporary palette. Offering a comforting underfoot experience, it will be a loyal companion in your leisure time. The chenille construction makes it stain-resistant and long-lasting. It will be an ideal choice for your living room, dining room, etc.Product Features: Color(s): red, blue, tan brown, yellow, black and ivory. Machine woven. Medium pile. Backing: yes. Traditional style with floral design. Recommended for indoor use only. Easy-to-clean, stain resistant, and does not shed. Use rug pad to reduce slipping and sliding. Rug pad sold separately. Made in EgyptCare instructions: Spot clean only. Regular vacuuming. Use a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenly. In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying downward pressure on the creaseDimensions: 2' wide x 6' long. Pile height: 0.16"Material(s): chenille. Backing: cotton