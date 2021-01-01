From chippewa
Chippewa 6 55161 WP Comp Toe
The Chippewa 6 55161 WP Comp Toe offers industrial quality that will keep you protected and comfortable on those long hour days. 6 Lace Up Boot. Lace-up work boot with lightweight composite safety toe that meets ASTM F2412-18a / ASTM F2413-18 M I/75 C/75 EH (Electrical Hazard) safety standards. Our electrical hazard rated boots protect you from open electrical currents from the bottom up. Tested up to 18,000 volts. Dri-LexÂ® Aerospacer lining for breathability. Shank bars and defined heel give sure footedness on ladders. Wide base offers great stability while providing extra grip on dry and wet surfaces. FlexweltÂ® insole for flexibility. Cement construction. Non-metallic shank. Vibram TC4 Plus Rubber sole. Premium waterproof full grain leather upper. Lining - High Abrasion Nylon. Orthotic Insole. Alpha Plus outsole is ideal for industrial applications and high heat environments. Oil and slip resistant, rubber outsole is ASTM Mark II F1677 and or SATRA F2913 tested for ultimate traction. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 13 oz Circumference: 14 in Shaft: 5 in Product measurements were taken using size 10.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.