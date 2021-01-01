Savoy House 6-2182-16 Dash 3 Light 16" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture with a Glass Shade Warm Brass Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush

Savoy House 6-2182-16 Dash 3 Light 16" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture with a Glass Shade FeaturesUltra secure mounting assembly includedMetal construction will ensure reliable performance for years to come(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 6-3/4"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 7.5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Warm Brass