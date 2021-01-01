From knipex
KNIPEX 6-1/4 in. Insulated Combination Pliers
Advertisement
A tool designed with your hand in mind. Even more power for easier working. KNIPEX quality-engineered and manufactured in Germany. KNIPEX specializes in the development and production of high-quality pliers and is Europe's leading manufacturer of these products. It all started back in 1882 when C. Gustav Putsch set up his own forge shop in Cronenberg (now a suburb of Wuppertal). We are an independent fourth-generation family company. KNIPEX concentrates our knowledge and expertise on pliers. This is the only way to justify our claim that we are the best supplier in terms of quality, innovation and efficiency. Our success is assured by 800 qualified employees and we attach the greatest importance to their basic and advanced training. The steel Knife uses is precisely hardened with a maximum of 0.8% carbon and defined parts of chromium and vanadium, guaranteeing optimum cutting performance and service life even though it requires special production and costs a bit more. But our high product demands require this.