From gtee 5 years of being legendary version 2021
5th Birthday Born 2016 5 Years 60 Months of Being Legendary Tote Bag
Advertisement
Retro sunset 70s 80s vintage 5th birthday party clothing for 5 year old boys and girls. Awesome classic 5th bday party outfit vintage retro 5 years 60 months of being legendary for your son, daughter, niece, nephew and grandchild made / born in 2016. Classic 5th birthday party apparel for any boy and girl turning 5 years old. Perfect retro sunset vintage 70s 80s theme birthday costume for 5 year-old boys and girls. Complete your collection of birthday decorations: cake, candles, bday card. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.