MF Studio 5PCS Fire Pit Set 28" Gas Fire Pit Table with 50000 BTU Auto Ignition 4PCS Swivel Dining Chairs Suitable for Yard, Pation on Winter

MF Studio 5PCS Fire Pit Set: Include: 1PC Gas fire pit table and 4pcs swivel dining chairs Gas fire pit table: Dimension: L28.3" * W28.3" * H24.8" Material: Power-coated steel frame With 11lbs recycle burner fire glass With CSA certification and ensure your safety Outdoor dining chairs: Dimension: L25" * W22" * H35" Weight capacity: 300lbs 360 degree swivel mechanism provides you more comfort With soft and removable 3.5" seat cushion Features: Warm 28" gas fire pit table: 50000 BTU heat output and auto-ignition, which is perfect for your outdoor family gathering or party. You do not need to worry about the cold weather again and enjoy the outdoor family time with our 5pcs outdoor dining set. Multi usage: Our gas fire pit table is not only suitable for using in winter. You can also use it as a normal outdoor dining table. You can put the lid on and it will turn into a square outdoor table or coffee table. Suitable for all season! 360 degree swivel dining chairs: Dimension: L25" * W22" * H35", weight: 23.7". Max weight capacity can be up to 300lbs. 3.5" thicker seat cushion provides you more comfort. With CSA certification ensure your safety: Our fire pit table is with CSA certification, standard 20lb.LP gas cylinder is applicable. You can feel safe using our MF Studio gas fire pit table. Just turn the knob to light a strong flame that is up to 50000 BTU of heat. Search MF Studio and you will find more gas fire pit table set for your garden. If you have any question about our products or assembly, just feel free to contact with our professional service team: service@alphamarts.com. Note: This set include 3ctns and may be delivered on different time, please wait for all packages patiently. If you have any question about the delivery, please contact with our service team: service@alphamarts.com