5pc Wynden Standard Height Dining Set Walnut/Smoke - Picket House Furnishings

The Picket House Furnishings Wynden Standard Height 5Pc Dining Set is perfect for your weeknight dinners and family gatherings. Designed with mid-century modern flavor. This set includes one round dining table and four side chairs. The dining table is created from rubberwood and finished in a walnut veneer and showcases the iconic mid-century tapered legs. The side chairs combines walnut and upholstery for a vintage flair. The Picket House Furnishings Wynden Dining Table Set will enhance the look of your home.