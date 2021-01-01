5pc Patio Dining Set with Square Table with Umbrella Hole & 4 Metal Spring Motion Chairs - Beige - Captiva Designs

CAPTIVA DESIGNS Features: ➤Metal steel with E-coating, weather resistant and built for last. ➤Equipped with 1.57” umbrella hole, suitable for most umbrellas. ➤Ergonomically designed outdoor furniture set, spacious enough for 6 people dining or conversation. ➤Perfect for patio, porch, backyard, balcony, poolside, deck and other suitable space in your home. ➤All hardware accessories included, easy assembly. Package Includes: Dining Table x 1 Chairs x 4 Accessory Bag x 1 Instruction Manual x 1 Warranty: 100percent satisfaction 1 year guarantee, warranty overs workmanship, scratch, break or missing parts.