Full/Queen 5pc Olympia Clipped Comforter Set Gray - Opalhouse

Add some distinct style and texture to your bedroom ensemble with the Olympia Clipped Comforter Set from Opalhouse™. A soft-filled comforter featuring an allover pattern of tufted dots that create a geometric diamond pattern provides lovely textural appeal to the top of your bed. The pillow sham coordinates with the comforter, while the decorative pillows include a lumbar pillow with braided stripes and tassels, along with a round pleated pillow that has button-tufted accents. Simply add your own sheets and other decorative pillows to create a stylish and comfy bedroom space. This is your house. Where you create spaces as bold as your spirit. Collect objects as inspired as your dreams. Find pieces that remind you of every place you’ve been. Discover stories to inspire everywhere you have yet to go. This is Opalhouse. Oeko-Tex Certified Size: Full/Queen. Color: Gray. Pattern: Solid.