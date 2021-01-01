From baxton studio
5pc Fenton Wood Dining Set Brown - Baxton Studio
Featuring a unique, symmetrical design, the Fenton dining set adds elegance to any dining space. Made in Malaysia, this wooden set includes four dining chairs and one rectangular table finished in a rich dark brown. Each chair is fitted with a foam padded seat and upholstered in smooth fabric for superb comfort. Requiring assembly, each chair features a unique, geometric cut-out design on its back for added visual appeal. Perfect for both casual and formal dining, the Fenton dining set is an exceptional addition to the modern home.