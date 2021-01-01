5pc Egan Counter Height Dining Set with Basket Wood/Walnutand Chocolate - Winsome

The many functions of the Egan 5pc Set Breakfast Table with Basket and Counter Stools in Walnut and Chocolate from Winsome will make it a dream come true. The counter with stools is perfectly sized for two to share a meal, and the addition of shelves and baskets allow your produce to ripen and keeps them close at hand. The Egan Breakfast Table with Two Side Shelves utilizes its 36.16"H x 44.88"W x 19.69"D stature by including two vertically aligned platforms, the upper with 11.61"W x 15.75"D x 12.2"H of additional space, and the lower with 11.61"W x 15.75"D x 12"H. of additional space. Comes with Two Foldable Corn Husks baskets in chocolate finish opens to 11.02"W x 15.98"D x 7"H. The set also includes Two - 24" Square Legs Counter Stool with overall size of 13.40"w x 13.40"D x 24.20"H.