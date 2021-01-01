5Pc Dining Set Includes a Round Dining Room Table and Four Microfiber Seat Dining Chairs, White Finish

5 piece dining Set includes a small round dining table and 4 dining chairs. Rich Linen White Finish dining Set subtly demonstrates light to brighten up the dining area and blends well with any room décor. This small wooden table is made up of high Quality Rubber wood, features a pedestal base and requires a very little space. The dining room chairs with microfiber Seat feature a fancy yet comfortable slatted Back style with four vertical slats. Table dimensions: length 42; width 42; Height 30, chair dimensions: length 21; width 18; Height 39