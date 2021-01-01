From nearly natural
5.5ft. Sweet Bay Double Ball Topiary Artificial Tree in Decorative Planter
Two is better than one. This is true with the Sweet Bay Double Ball Topiary Artificial Tree displaying two ball-shaped topiaries. Native to the Mediterranean, 1480 sweet bay leaves hang from whimsical twisting trunks with a rustic appeal to the eye. Standing at 5.5' from a decorative planter (included in height) display this small topiary in compact spaces. Shop with confidence knowing our collections "look so real, they're Nearly Natural!"; We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry - Nature Overall Product Dimensions: 18 in. W x 18 in. D x 66 in. H ; Planter Dimensions: H: 12 In. W: 13.75 In. D: 13.75 In. NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - No Watering or Trimming. Looks full and fresh every day Two ball shaped topiaries with 1480 sweet bay leaves ; Whimsical braided tree trunks ; Perfect for compact spaces ; Housed in a decorative planter ; Recommended for decorative indoor use ; Artificial trees are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. No maintenance needed for this artificial tree; wipe clean with a soft dry cloth ; Item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the box; this artificial tree can easily bend for reshaping purposes - please separate and fluff the branches and leaves to achieve the desired fullness. Measurements are calculated from the furthest outstretched dimension