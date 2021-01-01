From nearly natural
5.5ft. Super Deluxe Ficus Artificial Tree in Decorative Planter
Ficus trees (weeping fig) are in right now. This faux Ficus Tree with a natural trunk elegantly showcases green, variegated leaves from slender branches that arch from 3 braided real, natural trunks, adding a decorative, organic touch. Visually appealing, standing at 5.5’ from a decorative planter, curate this beauty in your living room, bedroom, or nursery for a soft, delicate look. Shop with confidence knowing our collections "look so real, they're Nearly Natural!"; We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry - Nature Overall Product Dimensions: 33 in. W x 28 in. D x 66 in. H ; Planter Dimensions: H: 12 In. W: 13.75 In. D: 13.75 In. NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - No Watering or Trimming. Looks full and fresh every day 2,100 leaves for a full look ; Three natural trunks braided to perfection ; Housed in a decorative planter ; Enjoy this beauty without the guesswork, maintenance or care ; Recommended for decorative indoor use ; Artificial trees are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. No maintenance needed for this artificial tree; wipe clean with a soft dry cloth ; Item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the box; this artificial tree can easily bend for reshaping purposes - please separate and fluff the branches and leaves to achieve the desired fullness. Measurements are calculated from the furthest outstretched dimension