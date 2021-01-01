Buy the 2.5ft. Yellow Orchid Artificial Arrangement in Wooden Planter at Michaels. com. with its rich multi-hued colors and exotic curved leaves, this artificial floral arrangement is sure to be a popular selection for any occasion. with its rich multi-hued colors and exotic curved leaves, this artificial floral arrangement is sure to be a popular selection for any occasion. Each individual flower provides a warm hue of yellow, all brought together in a decorative planter which will fit in perfectly anywhere you decide to place it. Details: Yellow 2.5ft. x 2.5ft. x 20" (76.2cm x 76.2cmx 50.8cm) Wooden planter Recommended for indoor or covered outdoor use | 2.5Ft Yellow Orchid Artificial Arrangement in Wooden Planter By Nearly Natural | Michaels®