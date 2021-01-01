Buy 3.5ft. Croton Plant in Decorative Planter at Michaels. com. Colors collide with in this realistic looking, artificial croton planter. Housed in a decorative planter with natural moss, its multicolored leaves feature realistic details that feel real to the touch - complemented with naturally occurring coloration. Colors collide with in this realistic looking, artificial croton planter. Housed in a decorative planter with natural moss, its multicolored leaves feature realistic details that feel real to the touch - complemented with naturally occurring coloration. A beautiful balance of color and texture, this plant would look handsome in a home office or den. Details: Orange plant in decorative planter 24" x 24" x 44" Feels real to the touch From synthetic materials For indoor use | 3.5Ft Croton Plant in Decorative Planter By Nearly Natural | Michaels®