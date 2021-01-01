From gemmy industries
5Ft Airblown® Inflatable Halloween Treater Trio Scene By Gemmy Industries | Michaels®
Buy the 5ft. Airblown® Inflatable Halloween Treater Trio Scene at Michaels. com. Greet your guests with these amazing Airblown inflatable characters. Cute Halloween characters are ready to trick-or-treat in this classic scene. Greet your guests with these amazing Airblown inflatable characters. Cute Halloween characters are ready to trick-or-treat in this classic scene. Setup is super simple. Just plug it in, stake it down and watch the magic unfold. Display this spooky decoration as a standalone or combine it with other Airblown Inflatables to create a custom scene. Includes everything needed for easy outdoor setup. Details: Multicolor 5 ft. height Lights up with LED lights Self-inflates in seconds Includes stakes and tethers for outdoor setup Deflates for easy storage Polyester For indoor and outdoor use | 5Ft Airblown® Inflatable Halloween Treater Trio Scene By Gemmy Industries | Michaels®