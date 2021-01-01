Buy 2.5ft. Airblown® Inflatable Halloween Spider with Top Hat at Michaels. com. Decorate your yard for Halloween with this fun, inflatable lawn ornament. Greet your guests with this adorable Airblown inflatable character. The spider in a top hat is perfect for any Halloween scene. It self-inflates in seconds and comes with everything needed for easy outdoor setup. Details: Multicolor 29.13" height Lights up Self-inflates in seconds Includes stakes and tethers for outdoor setup Deflates for easy storage For indoor or outdoor use | 2.5Ft Airblown® Inflatable Halloween Spider with Top Hat By Gemmy Industries | Michaels®