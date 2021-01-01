Shop 2.5ft. Agave Plant in White Planter with Metal Stand at Michaels. com. Your home is about to get spicy with this Agave Succulent Artificial Plant turning up the heat. Get your camera ready. Your home is about to get spicy with this Agave Succulent Artificial Plant turning up the heat. This plant friend displays thick, leather-like Agave leaves in an upward manner, bringing texture and subtle color to any space in need of a focal point. Standing 30" tall from a modern, full-figured white tripod planter with a metal stand nestled with faux moss, we guarantee this will be a crowd favorite. Details: Green 26" x 26" x 30" Includes decorative white planter with stand Made with synthetic materials | 2.5Ft Agave Plant in White Planter with Metal Stand By Nearly Natural | Michaels®