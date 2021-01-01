59th Birthday Born 1962 59 Years 708 Months of Being Awesome Premium T-Shirt

Retro sunset 70s 80s vintage 59th birthday party clothing for 59 year old men and women. Perfect classic vintage 59th bday party outfit 59 years, 708 months of being awesome for your dad, mom, uncle, grandpa and grandma made / born in 1962. Classic 59th birthday party apparel for any man and woman turning 59 years old. Great retro sunset vintage 70s 80s theme birthday costume for 59 year-old men and women. Complete your collection of birthday decorations: cake, candles, bday card. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.