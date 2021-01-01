From hooker furniture
Hooker Furniture 5990-55464-LTWD Elixir 64-1/2" Wide Rubberwood Media Center Serene Gray Beige Indoor Furniture Entertainment Media Cabinet
Hooker Furniture 5990-55464-LTWD Elixir 64-1/2" Wide Rubberwood Media Center All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyBring soft modern style and sophisticated simplicity to your family room with the Elixir Entertainment Console. This striking piece has four doors with one adjustable shelf behind each set of doors, a ventilated back panel and a FC705 three-plug outlet. Channel speaker opening is 62 1/4W x 16 3/16D x 5H. The serene gray beige finish is accented by champagne silver hardware and metal elements. Accommodates up to a 65-inch TV.Features:Wire brushing for a distressed lookElixir has crisp, clean lines, character and visual interest while providing a feeling of comfort and simplicityUnique, textural interest comes from the use of lightly sand-blasted walnut veneerMade of rubberwood and walnut , this is not only an attractive, but quality productFour doors with one adjustable ventilated wood shelf behind each set of doorsNicely complements a contemporary, modern decor styleBacked with a 1-year manufacturer warrantyThis product requires moderate assembly Media Cabinet Serene Gray Beige