La Femme - 25955 Off Shoulder Sweetheart Sheath Dress

Look jaw dropping in this dramatic dress by La Femme 25955. A glamorous off the shoulder sparkling jersey dress with a sweetheart shaped bodice. Featuring a wrap high side leg slit and a back cut out. This dress also features pleated and gathered details to highlight the dress. This dress has a back zipper closure. Get noticed in this radiant creation from La Femme. Style: lafemme_25955 Details: Jersey Gathered details Pleated Off shoulder sleeves Sheath skirt High slit Mid-open back Back zip closure Back cutout Length: Long Neckline: Off Shoulder Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath