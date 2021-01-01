From hooker furniture
Hooker Furniture 5939-55468-89 Moon 68" Wide Contemporary Mid-Century Sideboard Buffet Cabinet Brushed Coffee Bean Indoor Furniture Storage
Hooker Furniture 5939-55468-89 Moon 68" Wide Contemporary Mid-Century Sideboard Buffet Cabinet All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyGracefully disguise modern technology with our entertainment centers and TV consoles.Features:Four doorsOne adjustable shelf behind each pair of doorsLevelers for placement stabilityFloor to bottom of base rail: 9-3/4"Number of Shelves: 2Designed with hardwood solids and metal framing / hardwareFinish Features:Coffee bean brush finishBrushed bronze metal legs and crescent shaped bar pull hardwareAbout Hooker Furniture:Hooker Furniture is a third generation family based business that has been providing luxury heirloom quality furnishings to homes across the United States since 1925. Headquartered in Virginia, with locations and manufacturing in both Virginia and North Carolina - the nation's heart of fine furniture manufacturers. While Hooker Furniture still manufactures some of its pieces here in the United States, their outstanding quality and genuine love for well-made furnishings ensures that those pieces not manufactured in the United States are hand picked and held to the highest standards of construction, sustainability, and design. You can rest easy with Hooker Furniture - as it maintains its placement as one of top furniture companies in the U.S.A. it also continues to grow and will offer designs in every style and taste. Sideboard/Buffet Brushed Coffee Bean