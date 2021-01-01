Crystorama Lighting Group 5930-CL-MWP Cedar 5 Light 18-1/2" Wide Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture with Clear Hand Cut Crystals Polished Chrome Indoor

Crystorama Lighting Group 5930-CL-MWP Cedar 5 Light 18-1/2" Wide Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture with Clear Hand Cut Crystals FeaturesCrafted from steelDecorated with clear hand cut crystalsRequires (5) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated DimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 18-1/2"Depth: 18-1/2"Product Weight: 7.0 lbsWire Length: 6"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 6"Canopy Depth: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Polished Chrome